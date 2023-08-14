MLB Is Looking Into Social Media Allegations Against All-Star Wander Franco

Major League Baseball is looking into allegations that surfaced on social media and went viral on Sunday that Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco, 22, has been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a teenage minor.
The original posts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, started to go viral as Tampa Bay’s 9-2 loss to Cleveland got underway on Sunday afternoon. Franco was not in the lineup, which Rays manager Kevin Cash described as a planned "day off" to "get him off his feet."
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Franco did not travel with the Rays to San Francisco for their upcoming series against the Giants, and was placed on the restricted list, which removes him from the active roster and normally is an unpaid stint for players.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that Franco was in the dugout in the early innings of the game but had left it by the fifth inning and was not in the locker room after the game when it was open to media.
The Rays released a statement after Sunday’s game acknowledging the allegations. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence,” the statement said.
