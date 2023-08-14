MLB Is Looking Into Social Media Allegations Against All-Star Wander Franco - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

MLB Is Looking Into Social Media Allegations Against All-Star Wander Franco

Social media posts alleged that the Tampa Bay Rays’ 22-year-old shortstop has been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a teenage minor

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Major League Baseball is looking into allegations that shortstop Wander Franco is dating a minor.Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is looking into allegations that surfaced on social media and went viral on Sunday that Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco, 22, has been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a teenage minor.

The original posts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, started to go viral as Tampa Bay’s 9-2 loss to Cleveland got underway on Sunday afternoon. Franco was not in the lineup, which Rays manager Kevin Cash described as a planned "day off" to "get him off his feet."

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Franco did not travel with the Rays to San Francisco for their upcoming series against the Giants, and was placed on the restricted list, which removes him from the active roster and normally is an unpaid stint for players.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Franco was in the dugout in the early innings of the game but had left it by the fifth inning and was not in the locker room after the game when it was open to media.

Read More

The Rays released a statement after Sunday’s game acknowledging the allegations. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence,” the statement said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.