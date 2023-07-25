Orioles and Diamondbacks Are the Latest to Join the Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes

With the MLB Aug. 1 trade deadline less than a week away, more teams are refining their potential trade packages in the hopes of landing Shohei Ohtani, the do-it-all generational talent who is likely close to playing his final game in a Los Angeles Angels uniform.

On Monday, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks were the latest teams to enter the Ohtani sweepstakes, having made calls to the Angels’ front office that Morosi described as “due diligence.”

The Orioles and Diamondbacks have two of the best farm systems in baseball, giving them viable resources to go after the former American League MVP who currently leads the majors in home runs and several other statistical categories. The Orioles have eight players in MLB Pipeline’s top 100, and the Diamondbacks have three. Both teams also have some of the best young players already in the big leagues, including Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson and Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll.

His bat aside, Ohtani’s presence on the mound in Camden Yards would be a boon to the Orioles, who are without an ace and need an overall boost to their starting rotation. However, Baltimore’s general manager Mike Elias is expected to be cautious when going after any trade-deadline targets. He’s built the organization to compete for the next decade with young talent. With Ohtani being a rental and a free agent after the season, Elias likely wouldn’t sell the farm without securing a long-term commitment from the two-way sensation.

Arizona’s rotation features one of the best pitchers in the National League in Zac Gallen. The 27-year-old All-Star is 11-4 with a 3.18 ERA. And while the Diamondbacks trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by only four games in the NL West, they rank 25th in ERA (4.64) and batting average allowed (.253).

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that three teams — the Orioles, Blue Jays and Rays — were the three most common answers he received from executives when asking where Ohtani would likely end up.

The Blue Jays are in need of an ace, especially with 2022 All-MLB first-team pitcher Alek Manoah struggling mightily this season (2-8 record, with a 6.10 ERA).

Meanwhile, the Rays’ pitching staff has been one of the best in baseball, leading MLB in ERA and batting average allowed. But just like any of the potential suitors, they’d love to have Ohtani’s 36 homers, .302 average, and MLB-best 1.072 OPS in the heart of their lineup.