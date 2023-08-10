Shohei Ohtani Becomes First Player in MLB History With 10 Wins and 40 Homers in a Season

Making history seems to be Shohei Ohtani's thing.
On Wednesday, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to win 10 games as a starting pitcher while hitting 40 homers in a season.
In his 22nd start of the season, Ohtani went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, striking out five, walking three, and giving up just one earned run on three hits in the Angels’ 4-1 victory.
Babe Ruth, the original two-way superstar, notched nine wins and 29 homers in 1919 for the Boston Red Sox. But that was the closest the Bambino ever got to the 10-40 double.
- Shohei Ohtani Blasts MLB-Best 40th Homer
- Ronald Acuña, Shohei Ohtani Lead MLB in Jersey Sales at Midseason
- Trading for Shohei Ohtani Would Put Him on a WAR Path With History
- Shohei Ohtani Breaks Another Babe Ruth Record After Latest Home Run
- Why the Angels Should (And Probably Will) Trade Shohei Ohtani
- Shohei Ohtani Leads MLB in Home Runs … And Now Triples, Too!
Ohtani, 29, recently surpassed Ken Griffey Jr.’s 25-year-old record, hitting 40 home runs and stealing 15 bases in the fewest team games (114) in a season. (Griffey achieved the feat in 117 games in 1998.)
Ohtani is hitting a career-high .306, and he’s on pace to set new personal bests in RBIs and home runs. On the mound, he’s 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.
Despite the Angels’ middling 58-58 record and seven-game deficit in the American League wild-card race, Ohtani is the frontrunner to win his second MVP award in three years. According to BetMGM, he is -10,000 to win the award.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- New York Liberty Clinch WNBA Playoff Berth, Eye Even Greater PrizeSports
- How the Collapsing Running Back Market Affects the NFL DraftSports
- Cedric Mullins Will Return to Orioles’ Lineup Friday NightSports
- Women’s World Cup: Spain, Sweden Advance to SemifinalsSports
- Raiders Star Receiver Davante Adams Exits Practice with Leg InjurySports
- New Study Highlights Yet Another Health Concern With FootballHealth
- Iowa Aims To Break Women’s Basketball Attendance Record With ‘Crossover at Kinnick’Sports
- Floyd Mayweather Is Helping Over 100 People Displaced by Maui WildfiresEntertainment
- Tyler Adams Transfer to Chelsea Falls Through: ReportSports
- Former Baylor Coach Art Briles Hired By New Dallas Spring Football TeamSports
- Jose Bautista Signs One-Day Contract to Officially Retire as a Toronto Blue JaySports