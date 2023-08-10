Shohei Ohtani Becomes First Player in MLB History With 10 Wins and 40 Homers in a Season - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Shohei Ohtani Becomes First Player in MLB History With 10 Wins and 40 Homers in a Season

Ohtani notched his 10th win in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ohtani gave up just one unearned run in six innings pitched on WednesdayJayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Making history seems to be Shohei Ohtani's thing.

On Wednesday, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to win 10 games as a starting pitcher while hitting 40 homers in a season.

In his 22nd start of the season, Ohtani went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, striking out five, walking three, and giving up just one earned run on three hits in the Angels’ 4-1 victory.

Babe Ruth, the original two-way superstar, notched nine wins and 29 homers in 1919 for the Boston Red Sox. But that was the closest the Bambino ever got to the 10-40 double.

Read More

Ohtani, 29, recently surpassed Ken Griffey Jr.’s 25-year-old record, hitting 40 home runs and stealing 15 bases in the fewest team games (114) in a season. (Griffey achieved the feat in 117 games in 1998.)

Ohtani is hitting a career-high .306, and he’s on pace to set new personal bests in RBIs and home runs. On the mound, he’s 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.

Despite the Angels’ middling 58-58 record and seven-game deficit in the American League wild-card race, Ohtani is the frontrunner to win his second MVP award in three years. According to BetMGM, he is -10,000 to win the award.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.