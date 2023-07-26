MLB Owners Vote to Extend Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Tenure Another Four Years - The Messenger
MLB Owners Vote to Extend Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Tenure Another Four Years

Manfred, 64, will remain at the helm to oversee the next CBA negotiations after the 2026 season

Javon Edmonds
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has been extended four years by MLB owners.Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Major League Baseball owners have agreed to extend commissioner Rob Manfred’s contract, according to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich.

The deal adds another four years to Manfred’s tenure, which began in 2015 and will now extend through Jan. 25, 2029 — keeping him in office to negotiate the next Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Players Association after the 2026 season.

In 2022, MLB’s $10.8 billion in revenue was the highest since Manfred’s first year in office ($9.5 billion). Manfred’s compensation for his third contract has not been publicly reported. According to ESPN, he made $25 million, including bonuses, in his second term.

The 64-year-old Manfred continues to oversee a game and business going through change. On the field, the introduction of the pitch clock has dramatically improved the pace of play and fan engagement. Off the field, he’ll continue to lead MLB into a new era of streaming rights as baseball moves further away from cable television.

