Yankees Add a Reliever but No Hitters at MLB’s Trade Deadline

Currently sitting in last place in the AL East, the New York Yankees made one deal at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring reliever Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox for minor league pitcher Juan Carela, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The Yankees added an arm to a bullpen that leads all of MLB with a 3.10 ERA.
Relief pitching was the least of New York’s concerns heading into the deadline. The Yankees have a .230 team batting average, which is the second-worst in baseball (the Oakland Athletics are last).
However, the Yankees are fifth in MLB in home runs. Without consistent on-base threats, New York has been homer-or-bust in 2023.
Despite sitting in the basement of the AL East, the Yankees are currently 3.5 games out of a postseason wild-card spot.
