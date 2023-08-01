Yankees Add a Reliever but No Hitters at MLB’s Trade Deadline - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Yankees Add a Reliever but No Hitters at MLB’s Trade Deadline

New York added an arm to a bullpen that leads all of MLB with a 3.10 ERA

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Yankees bolster strong bullpen with acquisition of Keynan Middleton.Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Currently sitting in last place in the AL East, the New York Yankees made one deal at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring reliever Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox for minor league pitcher Juan Carela, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Yankees added an arm to a bullpen that leads all of MLB with a 3.10 ERA.

Relief pitching was the least of New York’s concerns heading into the deadline. The Yankees have a .230 team batting average, which is the second-worst in baseball (the Oakland Athletics are last).

However, the Yankees are fifth in MLB in home runs. Without consistent on-base threats, New York has been homer-or-bust in 2023.

Read More

Despite sitting in the basement of the AL East, the Yankees are currently 3.5 games out of a postseason wild-card spot.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.