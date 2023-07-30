Sellers to the Max: The New York Mets Send Three-Time Cy Young Winner Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers

The New York Mets cemented their status as trade-deadline sellers on Saturday by shipping three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers in exchange for 21-year-old minor league shortstop Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

Media reports indicate that the right-handed Scherzer, 39, has agreed to opt in on the final year of his contract with the Rangers in 2024 at $43 million, with the Mets paying roughly $35 million of the total $58 million he’s due on the remainder of his contract.

The trade came two days after New York sent closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for a pair of minor leaguers — and more moves could still be made before MLB’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline on Tuesday.

The speculation spotlight now turns to the Mets’ 40-year-old Justin Verlander, another three-time Cy Young Award winner whose named surfaced prominently in an MLB.com trade report on Friday. Like Scherzer, Verlander would need to waive his no-trade clause in order to be dealt.

Despite beginning the season with the highest payroll in the majors at $353 million, the Mets (49-54) sat in fourth place in the NL East entering Saturday, trailing the first-place Braves by 17 games. The Mets were also 6.5 games out of wild-card contention.