Sellers to the Max: The New York Mets Send Three-Time Cy Young Winner Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers

In return, New York gets minor league infielder Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

Matt Gagne
Media reports indicate that the Mets will pay roughly $35 million of the remaining $58 million Scherzer is owed on his contract through 2024.Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets cemented their status as trade-deadline sellers on Saturday by shipping three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers in exchange for 21-year-old minor league shortstop Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

Media reports indicate that the right-handed Scherzer, 39, has agreed to opt in on the final year of his contract with the Rangers in 2024 at $43 million, with the Mets paying roughly $35 million of the total $58 million he’s due on the remainder of his contract.

The trade came two days after New York sent closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for a pair of minor leaguers — and more moves could still be made before MLB’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline on Tuesday.

The speculation spotlight now turns to the Mets’ 40-year-old Justin Verlander, another three-time Cy Young Award winner whose named surfaced prominently in an MLB.com trade report on Friday. Like Scherzer, Verlander would need to waive his no-trade clause in order to be dealt.

Despite beginning the season with the highest payroll in the majors at $353 million, the Mets (49-54) sat in fourth place in the NL East entering Saturday, trailing the first-place Braves by 17 games. The Mets were also 6.5 games out of wild-card contention.

