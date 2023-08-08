Mets Broadcaster Gary Cohen Rips the ‘Laughingstock’ Baltimore Orioles for Suspending Their Play-by-Play Man Over Stating Facts

The Baltimore Orioles reached 70 wins on Sunday, but that's not where public attention has been focused this week.

The spotlight has been on O’s play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown, who hasn’t called a game for Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) since July 23.

Awful Announcing reported that Brown, the club’s lead play-by-play voice since last year, had been suspended indefinitely by the franchise for comments he made during Baltimore's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays last month. The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli reports that Brown could return to the booth on Aug. 11

Brown’s “comments” were merely listing facts found in the team’s game-day media notes about the Orioles’ struggles in recent years at Tropicana Field, and they were programmed as part of a pre-game broadcast package that featured accompanying graphics. The team’s media notes read: ”The Orioles have won three of the first five games at The Trop this season after winning three of the 21 games played in St. Petersburg from 2020-22.”

On Monday night, New York Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen went after Baltimore, saying the Orioles "draped" themselves "in utter humiliation with the treatment" of Brown.

“Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management — you draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller and you’re doing it again,” Cohen said Monday night on SNY. “And if you don’t want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do.

“It’s a horrendous decision by the Orioles. I don’t know what they were thinking. But they got exactly the reaction that they deserve. It’s just a shame because the Orioles are playing so well and now they’ve diverted attention from that and now made themselves a laughingstock.”

An Orioles official told The Baltimore Banner on Monday that Brown "will be back with us in the near future," and his absence stems from a "content decision." The club also reportedly disputed Awful Announcing's report that Brown was ever suspended. The Athletic, however, had multiple sources confirm the initial report of a suspension.

Other MLB broadcasters joined Cohen in backing Brown. That support came from Yankees’ broadcaster Michael Kay, the Blue Jays' Dan Schulman, the Phillies' Tom McCarthy, and SiriusXM Radio/MLB Network's Chris Russo.

The Orioles, 70-42, are in first place in the AL East, three games ahead of Tampa Bay. Baltimore is also second in win percentage across all of MLB, behind the Atlanta Braves.