Brewers Acquire Lefty Reliever Andrew Chafin from the Diamondbacks

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks for reliever Peter Strezlecki, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Milwaukee is currently 1.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds for first place in the NL Central, and the hope for the Brewers is that Chafin can return to his 2022 form when he posted a 2.83 ERA for the Detroit Tigers. Chafin, 33, had a 4.19 ERA with 49 strikeouts and eight saves in 34⅓ innings for Arizona this season.

Strezlecki has floated between Triple-A and the big leagues for the Brewers in 2023. The 28-year-old has a 2.98 ERA against right-handed hitters, but it drastically balloons to 6.32 against lefties.