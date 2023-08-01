Marlins Acquire Utility Infielder/Designated Hitter Jake Burger from the White Sox - The Messenger
Marlins Acquire Utility Infielder/Designated Hitter Jake Burger from the White Sox

Burger has already hit a career-high 25 homers this season

Published
Javon Edmonds
The Miami Marlins have acquired third baseman Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox.Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins have acquired utility infielder/DH Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league pitcher Jake Eder, according to the Miami Herald’s Craig Mish.

Burger, who has made 25 appearances as a designated hitter for the White Sox, has hit 25 home runs this season with a .214 average.

Marlins DH Jorge Soler has the same amount of homers with a .243 average. Burger, who has played all the infield positions except shortstop during his three-year career, may find time at third due to Jean Segura's struggles at the plate.

Segura signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Marlins in December after helping the Phillies make the World Series in 2022. This year, he’s hitting .219 with three home runs and -1.7 Wins Above Replacement.

Eder was ranked as Miami's No. 4 prospect.

