Miami Marlins Acquire Josh Bell From the Cleveland Guardians

The Miami Marlins, looking for infield depth, have acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Jean Segura and infield prospect Kahlil Watson, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bell, 30, is hitting .233 with 11 home runs for Cleveland, which is in second place in the AL Central. He joins a 57-50 Marlins club.

Watson was a first-round pick in 2021.

The Marlins have also acquired utility infielder/DH Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league pitcher Jake Eder, according to the Miami Herald’s Craig Mish.

Burger, who has made 25 appearances as a designated hitter for the White Sox, has hit 25 home runs this season with a .214 average.

Marlins DH Jorge Soler has the same amount of homers with a .243 average. Burger, who has played all the infield positions except shortstop during his three-year career, may find time at third due to Jean Segura's struggles at the plate.

Segura signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Marlins in December after helping the Phillies make the World Series in 2022. This year, he’s hitting .219 with three home runs and -1.7 Wins Above Replacement.

Eder was ranked as Miami's No. 4 prospect.