Max Scherzer Says Mets’ Front Office Had ‘A Completely Different Vision From What Everybody Had in the Clubhouse’

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who was traded by the New York Mets to the Texas Rangers this week, said he agreed to waive his no-trade clause when Mets owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler told him the organization was focusing on the future instead of building a winning team for next season.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic highlights some of the inner workings of a deal that saw Scherzer traded for minor league shortstop Luisangel Acuña, the 21-year-old brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

“I talked to Billy,” Scherzer told The Athletic. “I was like, ‘OK, are we reloading for 2024?’ He goes, ‘No, we’re not. Basically our vision now is for 2025-2026, ‘25 at the earliest, more like ‘26. We’re going to be making trades around that.’

“I was like, ‘So the team is not going to be pursuing free agents this offseason or assemble a team that can compete for a World Series next year?’ He said, ‘No, we’re not going to be signing the upper-echelon guys. We’re going to be on the smaller deals within free agency. ‘24 is now looking to be more of a kind of transitory year.’”

Scherzer wasn't the only Met on the move before the trade deadline. Before dealing Scherzer, New York sent closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for a pair of minor leaguers. Hours before the trade deadline on Tuesday, the Mets exchanged sent fellow three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros for top outfielder prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford. Verlander won two World Series championships with the Astros (2017 and 2022).

Though the Mets began 2023 with the highest payroll in the MLB history at $353 million, they are 50-55 in fourth place in the National League East.

“If they had said, ‘We’re going to hold on to all the ‘24 pieces,’ that would have been a different story,” Scherzer said. “But they were saying no, we’re going to be moving players that are under contract for 2024 before the deadline.

“That’s a completely different vision from what everybody had in the clubhouse. All the players had a vision of, we reload for 2024. That was no longer the case.”