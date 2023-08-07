MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw Hands - The Messenger
MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw Hands

Both players, who were fined an undisclosed amount of money, are appealing their suspensions

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
JWPlayer

When Cleveland Guardians infielder José Ramírez slid into second base after hitting a double on Saturday night, he had a problem with how Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson applied the tag. When Ramírez got up, he and Anderson exchanged words, then Anderson removed his glove and initiated a fight.

Despite starting it, Anderson was decked by a right hook and knocked down by Ramírez as the benches cleared.

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced a six-game suspension for Anderson and a three-game suspension for Ramírez. Both were also fined an undisclosed amount of money. Both players are appealing their suspensions.

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians and Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox start to fight as umpire Malachi Moore #44 gets between them during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Tim Anderson and José Ramírez were suspended for their Saturday fight.Ron Schwane/Getty Images
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and Cleveland manager Terry Francona both received one-game suspensions, and both managers were fined an undisclosed amount of money.

Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase also received a one-game suspension for his role in the scuffle and was fined an undisclosed amount of money.

Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh was also suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount.

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias were each fined an undisclosed amount.

