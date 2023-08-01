Tigers Send Pitcher Michael Lorenzen to the Phillies - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Tigers Send Pitcher Michael Lorenzen to the Phillies

The 31-year-old Lorenzen, an All-Star this season, has a 3.58 ERA

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Michael Lorenzen is joining the Phillies’ rotation of All-Star pitchers.Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers have traded starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen to the Philadelphia Phillies for infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen has a 3.58 ERA this season and was named to the American League All-Star team.

Philadelphia, which currently holds the second wild-card spot in the National League, strengthened a starting rotation that already features former All-Stars Zack Wheeler, Taijuan Walker and Aaron Nola.

Walker leads the NL in wins, and the Phillies' pitching staff rankings 11th in MLB with a 4.00 ERA.

Read More

Currently 12 games below .500 and 6.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central lead, Detroit could also trade starter Eduardo Rodriguez before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline to move players.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.