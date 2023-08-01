Tigers Send Pitcher Michael Lorenzen to the Phillies

The Detroit Tigers have traded starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen to the Philadelphia Phillies for infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen has a 3.58 ERA this season and was named to the American League All-Star team.

Philadelphia, which currently holds the second wild-card spot in the National League, strengthened a starting rotation that already features former All-Stars Zack Wheeler, Taijuan Walker and Aaron Nola.

Walker leads the NL in wins, and the Phillies' pitching staff rankings 11th in MLB with a 4.00 ERA.

Currently 12 games below .500 and 6.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central lead, Detroit could also trade starter Eduardo Rodriguez before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline to move players.