Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez Shuts Down Trade to Dodgers: Report

Detroit Tigers left-handed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez had been lined up to join the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade, but he nixed the deal by invoking his 10-team no-trade clause that included the Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Rodriguez is 6-5 with a 2.95 ERA for a 47-59 Tigers club that’s 6½ games back of the first-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are again one of the best teams in baseball at 59-45 and in first place in the NL West.