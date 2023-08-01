Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez Shuts Down Trade to Dodgers: Report - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez Shuts Down Trade to Dodgers: Report

Rodriguez invoked his 10-team no-trade clause that included Los Angeles

Published |Updated
Matthew Gutierrez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rodriguez, nicknamed “E-Rod,” is 6-5 this season for the Tigers with a 2.95 ERA.Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers left-handed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez had been lined up to join the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade, but he nixed the deal by invoking his 10-team no-trade clause that included the Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Rodriguez is 6-5 with a 2.95 ERA for a 47-59 Tigers club that’s 6½ games back of the first-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are again one of the best teams in baseball at 59-45 and in first place in the NL West.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.