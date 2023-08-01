Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez Shuts Down Trade to Dodgers: Report

TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Detroit Tigers left-handed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez had been lined up to join the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade, but he nixed the deal by invoking his 10-team no-trade clause that included the Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Rodriguez is 6-5 with a 2.95 ERA for a 47-59 Tigers club that’s 6½ games back of the first-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are again one of the best teams in baseball at 59-45 and in first place in the NL West.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay RaysSports
- MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw HandsSports
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to LeaveSports
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 YearsSports
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks PastSports
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait BeginsSports
- Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in DraftsSports