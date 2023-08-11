Clayton Kershaw Leads Dodgers to Win in Return From Injury

Clayton Kershaw is back. Nearly six weeks after his last start, the three-time Cy Young winner was back on the mound Thursday night, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Kershaw, who had been out with left shoulder soreness, pitched five innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out four.

“It was great to be back. (It’s) no fun to sit on the sidelines,” Kershaw said after the game. “You want to be out there. You want to be a part of what’s going on here. You want to help your team win.”

The left-handed Kershaw had last pitched on June 27, when he led the Dodgers to a 5-0 win over the Rockies.

When asked about his workload in his return, Kershaw said, “Getting through five is good, and hopefully the leash keeps getting lengthened as I go, and (I’ll) get back to a normal pitch count here soon.“

The Dodgers sit atop the NL West at 68-46 record.