Clayton Kershaw Leads Dodgers to Win in Return From Injury - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Clayton Kershaw Leads Dodgers to Win in Return From Injury

In his first outing since June 27, the lefty struck out four in five innings of work

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Clayton Kershaw, a 10-time All Star and three-time Cy Young winner, pitched his first start since June 27 on Thursday.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw is back. Nearly six weeks after his last start, the three-time Cy Young winner was back on the mound Thursday night, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Kershaw, who had been out with left shoulder soreness, pitched five innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out four.

“It was great to be back. (It’s) no fun to sit on the sidelines,” Kershaw said after the game. “You want to be out there. You want to be a part of what’s going on here. You want to help your team win.”

The left-handed Kershaw had last pitched on June 27, when he led the Dodgers to a 5-0 win over the Rockies.

Read More

When asked about his workload in his return, Kershaw said, “Getting through five is good, and hopefully the leash keeps getting lengthened as I go, and (I’ll) get back to a normal pitch count here soon.“

The Dodgers sit atop the NL West at 68-46 record.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.