Blue Jays Acquire Cardinals SS Paul DeJong for Minor League Pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired shortstop Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals for minor league pitcher Matt Svanson and cash considerations.
DeJong, who is hitting .233 this season, heads to Toronto a day after All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette went down with a knee injury.
Bichette leads the American League with a .321 batting average and 144 hits this season, including 17 home runs. It is unclear when Bichette, the American League hits leader in each of the past two seasons, will be able to return to the lineup.
