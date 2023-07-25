Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh and NCAA Working Toward Four-Game Suspension

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is working toward a resolution with the NCAA that will result in a four-game suspension, according to Yahoo! Sports's Ross Dellenger.
Harbaugh reportedly lied to NCAA staff during an investigation into recruiting violations committed by him and his staff.
Former defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald, now working for Harbaugh's brother, John, as defensive coordinator for the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, is expected to receive a one-year show-cause penalty. Current offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome are also expected to receive one-game suspensions.
The NCAA cited Michigan four Level II violations, including meeting with two recruits during a COVID-19 dead period, texting a recruit outside of an allowable time period, having analysts perform on-field coaching duties during practice and having coaches watching players work out via Zoom.
The NCAA defines Level II violations as resulting in “less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage,” and “systemic violations that do not amount to lack of institutional control.”
Harbaugh acknowledged that the program committed the violations but refused to sign any document or publicly state that he lied to investigators.
The Wolverines begin their season with four home games, including Group of Five schools East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. Michigan begins conference play in Week 4 against a Rutgers team that finished 4-8 in 2022.
