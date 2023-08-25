Michigan Announces Coaching Duties During Jim Harbaugh’s Three-Game Ban

In the absence of head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football will use four different head coaches in its first three games of the season.

Michigan issued a self-imposed three-game ban to Harbaugh on Monday after the NCAA rejected a four-game suspension for lying to investigators about Level II violations.

The Wolverines announced their coaching-staff plans for the first three games Thursday evening, with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter serving as acting head coach for the Sept. 2 home opener against ECU.

Special teams and safeties coach Jay Harbaugh, Jim's son, will coach the first half of Michigan's Week 2 matchup against UNLV, while running backs coach Mike Hart will coach the second half.

In the last game of Harbaugh's ban, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will coach the entire Week 3 game against Bowling Green.

Strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert and Harbaugh's father, Jack, were also named associate and assistant head coaches, respectively, for the three-game ban.

Michigan has a weak non-conference schedule this season, playing three home games against Group of Five schools after making the past two College Football Playoffs. So, Harbaugh's fill-ins will get the chance to learn on the job with the benefit of a roster far better than any their competition has to offer.