Michigan Announces Coaching Duties During Jim Harbaugh’s Three-Game Ban - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Michigan Announces Coaching Duties During Jim Harbaugh’s Three-Game Ban

Four different coordinators and position coaches will lead the Wolverines for the first three games of the 2023 season

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Michigan football will use four different head coaches during Jim Harbaugh’s three-game ban.Michael Hickey/Getty Images

In the absence of head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football will use four different head coaches in its first three games of the season.

Michigan issued a self-imposed three-game ban to Harbaugh on Monday after the NCAA rejected a four-game suspension for lying to investigators about Level II violations.

The Wolverines announced their coaching-staff plans for the first three games Thursday evening, with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter serving as acting head coach for the Sept. 2 home opener against ECU.

Special teams and safeties coach Jay Harbaugh, Jim's son, will coach the first half of Michigan's Week 2 matchup against UNLV, while running backs coach Mike Hart will coach the second half.

In the last game of Harbaugh's ban, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will coach the entire Week 3 game against Bowling Green.

Strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert and Harbaugh's father, Jack, were also named associate and assistant head coaches, respectively, for the three-game ban.

Michigan has a weak non-conference schedule this season, playing three home games against Group of Five schools after making the past two College Football Playoffs. So, Harbaugh's fill-ins will get the chance to learn on the job with the benefit of a roster far better than any their competition has to offer.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.