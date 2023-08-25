Michigan Announces Coaching Duties During Jim Harbaugh’s Three-Game Ban

In the absence of head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football will use four different head coaches in its first three games of the season.
Michigan issued a self-imposed three-game ban to Harbaugh on Monday after the NCAA rejected a four-game suspension for lying to investigators about Level II violations.
The Wolverines announced their coaching-staff plans for the first three games Thursday evening, with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter serving as acting head coach for the Sept. 2 home opener against ECU.
Special teams and safeties coach Jay Harbaugh, Jim's son, will coach the first half of Michigan's Week 2 matchup against UNLV, while running backs coach Mike Hart will coach the second half.
In the last game of Harbaugh's ban, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will coach the entire Week 3 game against Bowling Green.
Strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert and Harbaugh's father, Jack, were also named associate and assistant head coaches, respectively, for the three-game ban.
Michigan has a weak non-conference schedule this season, playing three home games against Group of Five schools after making the past two College Football Playoffs. So, Harbaugh's fill-ins will get the chance to learn on the job with the benefit of a roster far better than any their competition has to offer.
- Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh to Serve Three-Game Ban to Start 2023 Season
- Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh and NCAA Working Toward Four-Game Suspension
- The U.S. Soccer misconduct investigation focused on just three coaches. The problem goes way beyond them.
- Tulane Will Require Coaches, Staff to Sign Nondisclosure Agreements to Prevent Sports Betting Issues
- Three Former Northwestern Baseball Staffers Sue the University, Athletic Director, and Former Coach
- Call of Duty to Stay on PlayStation After Sony and Microsoft Agreement
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Red-Hot Mariners Top AL West for First Time This SeasonSports
- NBA Players Respond to Noah Lyles’ ‘World Champions’ Take About Finals WinnersSports
- Texans Officially Name C.J. Stroud Starting Quarterback For Week 1Sports
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Mercury, Storm Eliminated From WNBA Playoffs, Ending StreaksSports
- Staggered Starts and a Stunned Ending: Viktor Hovland Calls FedEx Cup Title ’Pretty Surreal’Sports
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Embattled Spanish Soccer President’s Mother Goes on Hunger Strike Over ‘Bloodthirsty Hunt’Sports
- Simone Biles Wins Record 8th US Gymnastics Title a Decade After Her FirstNews
- Aaron Rodgers Finally Played for the Jets: Here’s How It WentSports
- Cody Bellinger Continues To Build Free Agency Resume During MVP-Caliber SeasonSports