Michael Phelps’ Last Solo Swimming Record Falls

Phelps himself presented the victory medal to Leon Marchand, who dethroned the legendary swimmer in the 400-meter individual medley

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
JWPlayer

Michael Phelps has lost his remaining solo swimming record after getting dethroned by French swimmer Leon Marchand in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

While competing in the World Aquatic Championships in Fukoka, Japan, on Saturday, Marchand, 21, completed the race in 4.02:50, 1.34 seconds faster than Phelps’ previous world record set in 2008. With this victory, Marchand has become the first person to break the 4:03:00 mark.

“That was insane, one of the most painful things I've done. It was amazing to do it here and the time is crazy," Marchand said, according to the Olympics' official website. "The best is yet to come.”

Read More

Phelps retired seven years ago holding many of the sport's records. Prior to Marchand’s Saturday performance, Phelps held the 400-meter individual medley record for more than two decades, according to Swimming Stats.

“I beat the world record, it’s amazing,” Marchand said. “I don’t know what to say, I’m so happy.”

Michael Phelps and Leon Marchand posing at the 2023 medal ceremony in Fukoka, Japan
Michael Phelps and Leon Marchand posing at the 2023 medal ceremony in Fukoka, JapanAdam Pretty/Getty Images

Phelps himself presented the victory medal to Marchand, capturing the moment in a photo posted to Instagram.

"All records are meant to be broken and I know the work it took to get there,” Phelps wrote in the caption of the post. “I’m excited to watch your journey.”

