Mets Send Pitcher Justin Verlander Back to the Astros

More than seven months after leaving the Houston Astros to sign with the New York Mets, three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander is going back to Space City, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Verlander waived his no-trade clause and was sent to the Astros just hours before MLB’s 6 p.m. trade deadline on Tuesday in exchange for minor leaguer outfielders Drew Gilbert (the Astros’ top prospect) and Ryan Clifford (the Astros’ No. 4 prospect).

The 40-year-old right-hander has a 1.49 ERA over his last seven starts.

The Mets traded fellow three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers last Saturday, and they previously shipped closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins last Thursday.