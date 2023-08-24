Messi, Inter Miami Clinch Spot in U.S. Open Cup Final

Inter Miami FC hadn't been in serious danger of losing against MLS competition since signing Lionel Messi in June until Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup game against FC Cincinnati. Down 2-0 at one point, the betting public's favorite anytime scorer led Inter Miami to a 5-4 win on penalty kicks.
Messi didn't score in regulation or extra time and had a free kick saved in the 119th minute, but his two second-half assists to Leonardo Campana sent the game into extra time.
Scores by Inter Miami's Josef Martínez and FC Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo in extra time sent the game to penalty kicks, with Messi sinking the first for Inter Miami en route to victory.
Last Saturday, Messi led Inter Miami to its first trophy as a club with a Leagues Cup victory against Nashville to qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup, which gives automatic bids to the top-three finishers of the Leagues Cup.
Now, Messi and the squad head to the U.S. Open Cup finals for a Sept. 27 matchup with the Houston Dynamo. The winner of the U.S. Open Cup also receives an automatic bid to the Concacaf Champions Cup, which sends its winner to the FIFA Club World Cup.
Since Inter Miami has already qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup, Houston has received an automatic bid for reaching the finals of the U.S. Open Cup. With no huge stakes on the line, pressure has been lifted off both teams' shoulders, clearing way for them to play for bragging rights and another trophy.
