Meet the New York Yankees’ Ambidextrous Prospect Anthony Seigler

One New York Yankees prospect played Wednesday night as a left-handed-throwing outfielder. The next day? As a right-handed-throwing catcher.

Anthony Seigler, 24, takes ambidexterity to a whole new level, batting switch and throwing switch. He’s served almost exclusively as a right-handed catcher for the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate Somerset Patriots, but he made first career appearance in left field on Wednesday night, as a lefty, and recorded one out on a fly ball.

“When I was younger, I always played outfield lefty, so there was no doubt that if I ever got the opportunity to do it in pro ball, it was definitely going to be lefty,” Seigler told MLB.com.

The next day, Seigler returned behind the plate. Immediately, he showed off his arm: In the first inning, he threw out the Akron RubberDucks’ leadoff man trying to steal second.

Seigler, a first-round pick in 2018 out of high school, is hitting .170 for Somerset in his fifth minor-league season.

Ambidexterity is rare at the game’s highest level. Ambidextrous pitchers are most common, including Tony Mullane, Larry Corcoran and Pat Venditte. Mississippi State’s Jurrangelo Cijntje threw 94-96 mph as a righty and 88-92 as a lefty at the 2022 MLB draft combine. New York Mets 2018 third-round pick Carlos Cortes, now with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, plays outfield lefty and infield righty.

Venditte is the most notable ambidextrous player in recent MLB history. He threw only 71 ⅓ career major league innings, but his rare abilities prompted a new rule for ambidextrous pitchers, limiting how often a switch-pitcher can change arms during an at bat. The pitcher must “indicate visually” which arm he’ll pitch with and cannot switch arms until the next batter.