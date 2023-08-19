Max Homa Fires Course Record 62, Takes 2-Shot Lead at BMW Championship

Max Homa has surged to the top of the leaderboard at the BMW Championship.

The 32-year-old fired an eight-under-par 62 on Friday at Olympia Fields Country Club outside Chicago, giving him a two-shot lead on fellow American Chris Kirk. Homa, at 10-under-par 130, is in position to hold the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings heading into next week's Tour Championship.

He also set a new course record at Olympia Fields, eclipsing the previous record of 63 (held by Vijay Singh and Rickie Fowler) by one shot.

"Fun," Homa said when asked by Golf Channel's Todd Lewis how he would describe his round. "That was fun. It was pretty cool, it's rare you get to kinda point and shoot, but that's what it felt like."

Everything was working on Friday for the six-time PGA Tour winner. For the day, Homa was fourth in the field in strokes gained: off the tee, seventh in strokes gained: approach and 17th in strokes gained: around the game.

But his work on the greens was truly elite, as Homa finished the round first in strokes gained: putting. He rolled in birdie putts of 13 feet, 11 inches, 13 feet, one inch and 20 feet, nine inches on the 13th, 14th and 17th holes, respectively, with all three putts being center cut.

He ended the day with 10 birdies against two bogeys.

Homa is projected to be No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings, ahead of Scottie Scheffler (second), Jon Rahm (third) and Rory McIlroy (fourth). There are still 36 holes to go at Olympia Fields, but given the way he's playing, Homa is the man to beat.

If he wins the event, Homa will stand atop the leaderboard at the start of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The season finale has a staggered format, with the No. 1 player in the FedEx Cup standings starting at 10-under-par, No. 2 starting at eight-under-par, and so on. The winner of the FedEx Cup will take home $18 million.

Perhaps more important for Homa, it will ensure his spot on this year's U.S. Ryder Cup team. After the BMW Championship, the top six on the points list will automatically qualify for the team. The rest of the roster is filled with captain's picks.

Homa, currently sixth, would almost certainly be a captain's pick if he didn't automatically qualify. But given the passion he showed in going 4-0-0 at last September's Presidents Cup — his first appearance in a team event as a professional — locking in his spot for the Ryder Cup with a win would be memorable.

It's far from over. With Kirk, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Scheffler, McIlroy, Fowler, Justin Rose and Harris English all within five shots of his lead, Homa has a host of competitors vying for the title this weekend.

Here's the full leaderboard. Coverage on Saturday and Sunday will air on Golf Channel (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET) and CBS (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET).