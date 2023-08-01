Marvin Harrison Jr. Will Meet the NFL Draft Hype

A year ago, during summer scouting, my attention turned to the 2022 Rose Bowl, when Ohio State roared back for an epic 48–45 win over Utah. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who’d become the Seahawks’ 20th overall pick in last April’s draft, put up an absurd 15-catch, 347-yard, 3-TD statline in the win, as 2022 first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave opted out to prepare for the draft. After finishing up the All-22 I sent the following text to another media talent evaluator:

“Dudes probably the best WR in the country.”

Only… we weren’t discussing JSN. That game happened to be the first career start for a true freshman wide receiver with a familiar name. He had a modest six catches for 71 yards including three scores. While the numbers didn’t hold a candle to JSN’s, the tape told a different story. I saw a player with the kind of size, physical ability, and technical profile that was well beyond his years as he was getting open at will on the outside.

Now, a year later, what at that time was a “hot take” is now a universally accepted fact. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the clearcut top position player in the 2024 draft class and is already being put in rarified air by those that would know best:

It’s cliché to say there are no sure things in the NFL draft. That doesn’t, however, mean we throw our hands up and treat all prospects like they’re the same scratch-off lottery ticket. Every once in a while a prospect comes along that already plays the game at the kind of level that doesn’t need any projection.

For the 2024 draft, that prospect is Harrison. For a wide receiver prospect the checklist of attributes that I look for is as follows:

Suddenness

Route-Running

Ball Skills

Catch Radius

Release Package

Top-End Speed

Play Strength

Run After Catch

How you weigh each individual aspect is based on the scheme and role you’re projecting to. For example: A vertical threat doesn’t need to provide much if anything after the catch and a slot receiver can run a 4.7 40 while still being effective. With Harrison, though, there’s no weighting necessary for evaluators. That’s because, on tape, there’s not a single attribute he was anything less than stellar at as a sophomore. In 2022, he put up 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 scores; Harrison didn’t drop a pass until the final game of the regular season. With Smith-Njigba missing most of the season, every defensive coordinator Ohio State faced knew what the focal point of their offense would be and it still didn’t matter.

Special. Different. Generational. You can’t climb too high with the adjectives on Harrison Jr.’s scouting report. When doing “the best prospect since X” at the receiver position there have been a few milestone names over the years. They are:

Ja’Marr Chase, LSU (5th pick of the 2021 draft)

Sammy Watkins, Clemson (4th pick of the 2014 draft)

A.J. Green, Georgia (4th pick of the 2011 draft)

Julio Jones, Alabama (6th pick of the 2011 draft)

Calvin Johnson, Georgia Tech (2nd pick of the 2007 draft)

It ends with Calvin Johnson because he’s the gold standard for wide receiver prospects throughout the history of the NFL draft. It’s going to be difficult for Harrison to reach that level because of the sheer freakiness that Megatron brought to the table, though I think it’s reasonable to say the Ohio State wideout can lap the four men above him on the list. You’re splitting hairs with the likes of Chase, Watkins, Green, and Jones from a purely physical standpoint, but Harrison comes with a level of polish that others simply can’t match. His father and namesake was one of the greatest route-runners of all-time. He’s taught by the most widely acclaimed collegiate wide receiver coach in Brian Hartline. The man has route-running in his DNA, and it shows.

And then consider the purely physical measurements. He is 6' 4", 205 pounds and is likely to test in the elite realm (before his sophomore season Bruce Feldman ranked Harrison No. 2 on his annual Freaks List). He reportedly hit a 10-9 broad jump, 23 MPH on the GPS, and had a 3.94 shuttle. To put into context how insane that agility number is, no wide receiver taller than 6' 3" has ever broken 4.0 seconds in the shuttle pre-draft.

It’s scary to think that at only 20-years old, Harrison is likely just entering his prime developmental years. While that may not show in his stats next season, as Ohio State goes from an established star at quarterback (C.J. Stroud) to an unproven option, the All-22 is still what evaluators care about most, the same way it was against Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl. It’s impossible to say where Harrison will be playing a year from now, but I can say with certainty that it will be with a team that owns a top-5 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.