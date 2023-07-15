Marketa Vondrousova Makes History as First Unseeded Woman to Win Wimbledon - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Marketa Vondrousova Makes History as First Unseeded Woman to Win Wimbledon

The 42nd-ranked Czech beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Marketa Vondrousova has made tournament history by becoming the first unseeded player to win Wimbledon's women's singles final on Saturday.

Vondrousova, a 42nd-ranked Czech, beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final, making her the first unseeded Wimbledon women’s finalist since Billie Jean King in 1963.

The 24-year-old's first grand slam title comes after sitting out most of 2022, missing the French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open due to a wrist injury requiring surgery and leaving her unable to play at all during recovery.

Read More

"I had a cast last year this time," Vondrousova said following her victory, per the Associated Press. “This is amazing I can stand here. Tennis is crazy.”

Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic kisses the Women's Singles Trophy as she celebrates victory
Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic kisses the Women’s Singles Trophy as she celebrates victory.Julian Finney/Getty Images

Her opponent, 28-year-old Jabeur, who was vying to become the only Arab woman and only North African woman to win the tournament, called the loss "the most painful" of her career.

Vondrousova was presented with the trophy by Kate, the Princess of Wales, who was watching from the Royal Box along with former champions King — who gave Vondrousova a hug following her victory — Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.