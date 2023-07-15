Marketa Vondrousova Makes History as First Unseeded Woman to Win Wimbledon
The 42nd-ranked Czech beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final
Marketa Vondrousova has made tournament history by becoming the first unseeded player to win Wimbledon's women's singles final on Saturday.
Vondrousova, a 42nd-ranked Czech, beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final, making her the first unseeded Wimbledon women’s finalist since Billie Jean King in 1963.
The 24-year-old's first grand slam title comes after sitting out most of 2022, missing the French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open due to a wrist injury requiring surgery and leaving her unable to play at all during recovery.
"I had a cast last year this time," Vondrousova said following her victory, per the Associated Press. “This is amazing I can stand here. Tennis is crazy.”
Her opponent, 28-year-old Jabeur, who was vying to become the only Arab woman and only North African woman to win the tournament, called the loss "the most painful" of her career.
Vondrousova was presented with the trophy by Kate, the Princess of Wales, who was watching from the Royal Box along with former champions King — who gave Vondrousova a hug following her victory — Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez.
