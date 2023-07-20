Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic Breaks Foot Kicking Water Cooler

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic broke his foot kicking a water cooler in frustration.

Kelenic struck out in the ninth inning with two runners on base in the Mariners’ 6-3 home loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. He returned to the dugout and kicked a Gatorade water cooler in frustration and felt pain in his left foot. After X-rays Thursday morning, the 24-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list (IL) with a left foot fracture.

Kelenic addressed reporters Thursday ahead of the Mariners’ afternoon game against the Twins, fighting through tears and at one point taking a moment to compose himself. He arrived pregame with a walking boot.

“I feel terrible, especially for the guys. I let the emotions get the best of me and I just…I let them down,” Kelenic told reporters. He said he takes “full responsibility” for the injury: “It’s on me. It just, it can’t happen.”

After two disappointing seasons to start his MLB career, Kelenic was finally finding his rhythm in Year 3, with 11 home runs and a career-high 45 RBIs so far. His .252 batting average is a 111-point improvement over last year.

“I think that’s the biggest thing,” Kelenic said when asked how he felt about having to miss games with the injury. “I love to win, I’m a huge competitor, and that’s the hardest part is that now I can’t be out there to help the guys, and that’s my fault.”

The Mariners are 47-48 and 10 games back of the first-place Texas Rangers in the American League West.