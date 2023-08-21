Manchester United to Move On from Mason Greenwood After Investigation

After a suspension lasting more than a year and a half stemming from attempted sexual assault allegations, Manchester United is moving on from forward Mason Greenwood. In Jan. 2022, Manchester United suspended Greenwood as he faced charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behavior, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Although the charges were dropped in Feb. 2023, the club launched its own investigation and decided Monday to cut ties with the 21-year-old.
Greenwood was charged after audio surfaced with him seeming to threaten a woman before attempting to force her into sexual acts and graphic images and videos of the alleged victim circulated online. In a Monday statement, Manchester United said its investigation concurred with British authorities' decision to drop charges against Greenwood.
However, the club says the mistakes that Greenwood made make it tough for him to return to the team.
"All those involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United," the club said in a statement. "It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."
In a statement of his own, Greenwood said he and the club had been working on the best way to move forward throughout the process.
The forward has been with Manchester United since he was seven years old, and debuted with the senior team in 2018. In his five years with the club, Greenwood scored 22 goals in 83 appearances for the Red Devils.
