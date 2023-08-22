Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Undergoes Back Surgery, to Return After International Break

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss the club's next two games after undergoing back surgery on Tuesday, according to a club statement.
City's next two games are against Sheffield United on Sunday and Fulham on Sept. 2. Per the club, Guardiola, 52, is expected to return after the international break, set for Sept. 4-12.
"The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca," the club said. "The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona."
The club named assistant manager Juanma Lillo as the interim boss. Lillo, 57, returned to Manchester City earlier this month after spending the 2022-23 season heading Al Sadd of the Qatar Sports League.
Although tied with Brighton and Arsenal with the most points (six), Manchester City is currently second in the Premier League standings on goal differential — Brighton (+6) is first, while Arsenal (+4) is second and Brighton (+2) is third.
