Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Undergoes Back Surgery, to Return After International Break - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Undergoes Back Surgery, to Return After International Break

The 52-year-old will miss the next two games after undergoing the procedure on Tuesday

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The club said that Guardiola had been dealing with “severe back pain” recently.Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss the club's next two games after undergoing back surgery on Tuesday, according to a club statement.

City's next two games are against Sheffield United on Sunday and Fulham on Sept. 2. Per the club, Guardiola, 52, is expected to return after the international break, set for Sept. 4-12.

"The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca," the club said. "The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona."

The club named assistant manager Juanma Lillo as the interim boss. Lillo, 57, returned to Manchester City earlier this month after spending the 2022-23 season heading Al Sadd of the Qatar Sports League.

Although tied with Brighton and Arsenal with the most points (six), Manchester City is currently second in the Premier League standings on goal differential — Brighton (+6) is first, while Arsenal (+4) is second and Brighton (+2) is third.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.