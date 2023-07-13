Major League Baseball Releases 2024 Schedule

Major League Baseball released its 2024 regular season schedule on Sunday as the league enters its second year of all 30 clubs playing each other.

The 2024 schedule is headlined by MLB’s World Tour, a slate of international games intended to grow the league’s global brand. An American League East rivalry will begin the World Tour as the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox play Spring Training games in the Dominican Republic from March 9-10.

March 28 will serve as Opening Day for all but two teams: the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The National League West rivals will begin their seasons eight days earlier in MLB’s first-ever game in South Korea for the Seoul Series.

The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will meet in an interleague matchup from April 27-28 for the Mexico City Series, and an NL-East rivalry, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, will take place in the U.K. for the London Series, June 8-9.

Birmingham’s Rickwood Field, the oldest professional ballpark in the United States and former home of the Negro Leagues’ Birmingham Black Barons, will host a June 20 matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants. Scheduled one day after Juneteenth, the game will honor the Negro Leagues and Willie Mays, baseball's oldest living Hall of Famer and a Birmingham native. Mays played for the Black Barons in 1948 before joining the Giants.

All 30 clubs will play on Opening Day (March 28), Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Lou Gehrig Day (June 2), Independence Day, Roberto Clemente Day (September 15) and the final day of the regular season (September 29). The 2024 All-Star Game is set for July 16 at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington. Next season also includes two planned doubleheaders: the Oakland Athletics host the Rangers on May 8, and the Giants host the Rockies on July 27.

There will also be a few homecomings on next year’s schedule. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will play at Progressive Field for the first time since the Cleveland Guardians traded him before the 2021 season, as the Guardians host the Mets from May 20-22. Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts will play in his former home, Fenway Park, for the first time since signing with San Diego prior to the 2022 season; Boston hosts San Diego from June 28-30. A month later, July 26-28, Padres third baseman Manny Machado will visit his former team when San Diego travels to play the Baltimore Orioles. Machado made his major league debut with Baltimore in 2012 and remained with the club before being traded to the Dodgers in 2018.

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who had the clinching putout of the Chicago Cubs' long-awaited World Series victory in 2016, will return to Wrigley Field for the first time since being traded in 2021 when the Yankees visit the Cubs from September 6-8.

From September 24-26, the Miami Marlins will visit the Minnesota Twins for the first time since 2016, and are bringing former Twins second baseman Luis Arraez with them. Arraez, who is batting .383 through the All-Star break, is trying to become the first American or National League player to hit .400 in a season since Ted Williams in 1941.