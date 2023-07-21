Magic Johnson: Washington Commanders Willing to Consider Name Change - The Messenger
Magic Johnson: Washington Commanders Willing to Consider Name Change

The basketball Hall of Famer and businessman, who's part of the team's new ownership, told the Today Show 'everything is on the table'

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
According to Magic Johnson, the Washington Commanders’ new ownership group is willing to consider a complete rebrand of the team.Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

After purchasing the NFL's Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder, the team's new ownership group is willing to consider changing the team's name.

When asked about the potential name change by the Today Show's Craig Melvin, minority owner Magic Johnson said "everything is on the table."

Johnson and Josh Harris, owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, are heading an ownership group that purchased the Commanders for a record $6.05 billion this week.

"It's the biggest thing I've ever done in my life," Johnson said. "It's a lifelong dream."

A name change would be part of an effort to remove all traces of Snyder, who was fined $60 million by the NFL after a league investigation sustained allegations that the Commanders withheld revenue that should have been shared with other teams, and that Snyder sexually harassed a former employee.

"You have to let the employees know that you respect them," Johnson said. "And it will be a safe place to work."

A name change would be the franchise's third since 2020. The team formerly known as the Redskins dropped the nickname in 2020, going by the Washington Football Team for two seasons. In 2022, the team changed its name to the Commanders.

Editor’s note: Josh Harris is an investor in The Messenger.

