Magic Johnson and Steph Curry Might Be the Two Greatest Point Guards Ever, But Comparing Them is Impossible

Magic Johnson or Steph Curry? Since the latter won his fourth NBA title — and first NBA Finals MVP — in June of 2022, the debate over which of the two is the greatest point guard of all time has commenced.

On Monday, Curry added his take to the discussion. During an appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast, hosted by former All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas, Curry, when asked whether he views himself as the greatest point guard of all time, replied with a simple "yes".

Johnson has not retorted, but leave it to Michael Jordan to stand up for his former Dream Teammate and Finals adversary. During Wednesday morning's edition of First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said that Jordan texted him at 5:54 a.m. ET, saying that Johnson is "easily the best point guard of all time."

"Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic," Jordan said, according to Smith.

But who is right? Just like we did when judging the long-simmering beef between Dwyane Wade and Paul Pierce, let's start by looking at a head-to-head comparison in advanced metrics. And by that standard, Johnson does have the clear edge.

When it comes to the regular season, of the 10 categories we analyzed, Curry has the edge in scoring prowess (34.9 points per 100 possessions to 25.4) and true shooting percentage (62.7% to 61.0%). But Johnson is ahead in the other eight, a list that includes win shares, win shares per 48 minutes and value over replacement player (VORP).

Come postseason time, the case for Johnson only grows stronger. The five-time champion is even with Curry in player efficiency rating (PER), but has more win shares (total and per 48 minutes), a higher box plus/minus and a higher VORP.

As the cherry on top, and for those of you who value championships above everything else, Johnson is ahead of Curry in rings, with five to four — which Jordan noted in his text to Smith. So case closed, right?

Well, not so fast. For starters, comparing the two is a challenging task. Sure, they technically played the same position, but would anyone say that Johnson and Curry resemble each other as players in the slightest? Even Jordan, who acknowledged that Curry is the "best shooter" the game has ever seen, said "you must define 'point guard' to really have a serious debate."

The former Los Angeles Laker is 6-foot-8, ran a high-octane, transition-based offense and was the first mainstream towering floor general. As for Curry, the Golden State Warriors guard excels from the perimeter, moves brilliantly without the ball and has helped usher in the 3-point revolution that changed how teams construct their rosters and design their systems on both ends of the floor.

In other words, each had a tremendous effect on NBA history in his own way.

After Paul Westhead was replaced by Pat Riley in 1981, the Lakers put the ball in Johnson's hands, and "Showtime" was born. The Lakers still relied on fellow Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — and why wouldn't they, given the unstoppable nature of the skyhook? — but from then on, it was Johnson's team. By 1989-90, when he won his third and final MVP, Johnson had turned himself into a greater threat from outside, but his game was largely predicated on grabbing the rebound, racing up the floor and either finding the open man or finishing on his own.

For Curry, his career changed completely starting in 2014-15. Under former Warriors head coach Mark Jackson, the high screen and roll was his bread and butter, but once current head coach Steve Kerr came to the Bay Area after Jackson was fired in May of 2014, Golden State's — and by extension, Curry's — DNA changed.

Kerr implemented an offense that was built on constant, unrelenting ball and player movement, one that forces defenses to chase Curry and backcourt mate Klay Thompson seemingly to the ends of the Earth. In fact, since 2013-14 (the first year the NBA began compiling player-tracking data), Curry is fifth among all players in total miles traveled at 13.48, behind only Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler, Demar Derozan and Bradley Beal.

If there is one similarity between the two, though, it's that despite their differing styles, both spearheaded offenses that laid waste to the rest of the league.

From 1980-91, the Lakers ranked first in the NBA in points per 100 possessions (112.2), assists per game (28.3) and true shooting percentage (56.6%), while ranking second in percentage of made baskets assisted on (63.1%) and 11th in pace (101.2).

When it comes to Golden State, the numbers are similarly prolific. Since 2010, the Warriors are first in the NBA in pace (98.5), assists per game (26.4), percentage of made baskets assisted on (64.3%) and true shooting percentage (57.3%), and are second in points per 100 possessions (111.1).

One other thing is certain. Among the greatest modern point guards, these two are the most decorated winners — a not-so-insignificant feat, given the struggles that other all-time floor generals, such as Chris Paul, have had in driving their teams to championships.

But past a glance at their respective resumés and the metrics, which do clearly favor Magic, we cannot truly compare Johnson and Curry. Not only are they different players, but they hail from different eras and operated in vastly different systems. That's the beauty of the game's evolution, even if it makes water-cooler debates tough to settle.

—with Javon Edmonds & Neil Paine