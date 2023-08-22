Mac McClung, 2023 NBA Dunk Contest Winner, Signs With Orlando Magic

Mac McClung has found a new NBA home.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that McClung, the reigning NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner, has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Orlando Magic. He spent the vast majority of the season 2022-23 with the Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede later reported that McClung is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic. An Exhibit 10 contract allows a franchise to waive a player and give them a bonus of at least $5,000 if that player signs with the team's G League affiliate. The contract can also be converted into a two-way deal.

McClung has appeared in four NBA games since going undrafted in the summer of 2021 and signing with the Los Angeles Lakers after Summer League — he spent the first part of the 2021-22 season with the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles' G League affiliate. In those four outings, the 24-year-old is averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field, 35.7% from three and 66.7% from the charity stripe.

Known for his high-flying acrobatics going back to his high school days, McClung became the first G League player to participate in (and win) the Dunk Contest on NBA All-Star Weekend. Three of his four dunks were rated a 50 by judges Dominique Wilkins, Harold Miner, Karl Malone, Jamal Crawford and Lisa Leslie.

Plus, Orlando drafted guards Anthony Black (sixth) and Jett Howard (11th) in June's NBA Draft.

It seems likely, then, that McClung will start the 2023-24 season with the Osceola Magic, Orlando's G League affiliate. In his G League career, which includes stints with South Bay, the Windy City Bulls (the Chicago Bulls' G League team) and Delaware, McClung is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.