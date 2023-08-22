Mac McClung, 2023 NBA Dunk Contest Winner, Signs With Orlando Magic

Mac McClung has found a new NBA home.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that McClung, the reigning NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner, has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Orlando Magic. He spent the vast majority of the season 2022-23 with the Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede later reported that McClung is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic. An Exhibit 10 contract allows a franchise to waive a player and give them a bonus of at least $5,000 if that player signs with the team's G League affiliate. The contract can also be converted into a two-way deal.
McClung has appeared in four NBA games since going undrafted in the summer of 2021 and signing with the Los Angeles Lakers after Summer League — he spent the first part of the 2021-22 season with the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles' G League affiliate. In those four outings, the 24-year-old is averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field, 35.7% from three and 66.7% from the charity stripe.
Known for his high-flying acrobatics going back to his high school days, McClung became the first G League player to participate in (and win) the Dunk Contest on NBA All-Star Weekend. Three of his four dunks were rated a 50 by judges Dominique Wilkins, Harold Miner, Karl Malone, Jamal Crawford and Lisa Leslie.
It seems likely, then, that McClung will start the 2023-24 season with the Osceola Magic, Orlando's G League affiliate. In his G League career, which includes stints with South Bay, the Windy City Bulls (the Chicago Bulls' G League team) and Delaware, McClung is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
