Luka Dončić has signed an extension to stay with Jordan Brand through 2029.Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks All-NBA guard Luka Dončić has signed a contract extension with Jordan Brand that will run through 2029, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Dončić became Jordan Brand's first European-born athlete in 2019, and will continue to be a leading face of the brand. The new deal links Jordan Brand with the Luka Dončić Foundation, which will distribute Jordan products to children in need.

The former EuroLeague MVP will also continue to have input on the design and marketing of his products with Jordan Brand.

Jordan Brand is currently the apparel sponsor for the Slovenian national team, which Dončić is once again leading in this year's FIBA World Cup.

Nine Division-I men's and women's college basketball programs wore the Luka 1 shoe last season, and Orlando Magic Rookie of the Year forward Paolo Banchero is donning his own player edition of the shoe for this year's FIBA World Cup.

