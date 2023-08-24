LSU Defensive Lineman Suspended After Receiving Impermissible Benefits: Reports

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith will not play in the Tigers' season opener against No. 8 Florida State after the NCAA handed him a one-game suspension for receiving impermissible benefits, according to multiple reports.

The one-game suspension comes after Smith reportedly cooperated with the NCAA in its investigation.

In the summer of 2021, Smith and former teammate Kayshon Boutte — now a wide receiver for the New England Patriots — participated in an autograph signing event before NIL legislation was passed, according to ESPN's Matt Moscona.

Boutte served his suspension last year. Smith also would have served his if he hadn't suffered a season-ending injury in the opener against Florida State.

Smith was voted earlier in the week by coaches as a preseason First Team All-SEC member despite missing nearly all of 2022. He signed with LSU in 2021 as one the country's top prospects, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 defensive lineman in the nation. He made four starts and appeared in nine games as a freshman.

Now, the Tigers will be without Smith for a season-opening showdown with the Seminoles for the second-straight year.