Los Angeles Sparks Hand Las Vegas Aces Their First Regular-Season Home Loss in Over a Year

All good things must come to an end.

Coming into Saturday's matchup against the 12-18 Los Angeles Sparks, the Las Vegas Aces had not lost at home in the regular season since July 19, 2022. The franchise, 16-0 at home this season, was four games from joining the 2001 Sparks and 2010 Seattle Storm as the only teams in WNBA history to go undefeated at home over an entire season.

But thanks to 61 combined points from Layshia Clarendon, Jordin Canada and Nneka Ogwumike, a six-point edge in the paint and a nine-point edge in transition, Los Angeles knocked off the top team in the league, 78-72. It marks the Sparks' first win over the Aces since 2019 (13 matchups).

"When we needed to make a play, there was composure, there was determination," Sparks head coach Curt Miller said. "There was a physicality that we matched."

Leading 72-70 as the clock ticked under 30 seconds, the Sparks needed a bucket. Las Vegas, trailing by nine with less than three minutes remaining, went on a 7-0 run thanks to stars A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray. The hosts were on the verge of stealing the victory.

But Clarendon, who chipped in five assists, five rebounds and a team-high 22 points, found Ogwumike open off the screen. The forward finished the job to give Los Angeles a two-possession lead with just 20.9 seconds left. Ogwumike and Clarendon close it out at the free-throw line.

Los Angeles moved to 13-18 on the season, a game ahead of the Chicago Sky for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Aces, at 28-4, remain in first, but the loss cost the franchise an opportunity for multiple milestones.

Las Vegas won't become the third team to go undefeated at home in a single season. The Aces also were eight home wins away from surpassing the Sparks for the longest home win streak in league history — Los Angeles won 28 straight home games from 2000-02.

But despite 25 points and nine rebounds from Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, the Aces shot just 8-of-32 from downtown. Las Vegas now shares the best record through 32 games in league history with Los Angeles.

For the Aces, hanging onto the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs is essential, particularly given its lack of dominance against New York relative to the rest of the league.

The Aces will face the Liberty once more on Aug. 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Their season series is knotted at two wins apiece. Their most recent matchup came on Thursday, when Las Vegas used a bit of motivation from head coach Becky Hammon to win, 88-75.

For Los Angeles, the question remains whether it can stay ahead of Connecticut for the final postseason spot. The Sparks own the longest active win streak in the WNBA, at four games, and have a chance to return to the playoffs after missing out in 2021 and 2022.