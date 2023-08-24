Los Angeles Angels Superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout Sustain Injuries - The Messenger
Los Angeles Angels Superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout Sustain Injuries

Ohtani was diagnosed with a UCL tear and Trout returned to the IL Wednesday

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Injuries to both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout paint a bleak picture for the end of the Angels’ season.Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels can’t catch a break: Its two main stars, two-way pitcher Shohei Ohtani and center fielder Mike Trout, are both injured with just six weeks remaining in the regular season, general manager Perry Minasian told reporters Wednesday.

Trout was placed back on the IL Wednesday, one day after returning from a seven-week absence. Trout went on IL in early July after suffering a hamate bone fracture in his left hand. After playing Tuesday against the Reds, Trout missed both games Wednesday due to lingering soreness in that hand. Minasian told reporters that Trout would rest for the next 10 days to help recovery.

Meanwhile, Ohtani left in the second inning of the first game in the Angels’ home doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds. The Angels initially cited “arm fatigue” for his departure, but postgame tests revealed the injury to be a UCL tear. He won't pitch again for the rest of the season, but Ohtani returned to the lineup in the night game against the Reds as the designated hitter.

The Reds swept the doubleheader, winning 9-4 and 7-3. Ohtani recorded one hit and one run in the second matchup.

Minasian said it was unclear if the injury would require surgery. Ohtani, who is 29, had Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in 2018.

Amid a flailing season, many expected the Angels to trade Ohtani ahead of the August 1 deadline, but they kept him. Ohtani will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

The Angels are second-to-last in a relatively average American League West, only above the Oakland Athletics, who are last in MLB. The Angels appear unlikely to top their AL West competitors — the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and the rapidly ascending Seattle Mariners — to end up with a playoff berth.

