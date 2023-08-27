Lonzo Ball Vows NBA Return: ‘I’m Going to Play Again’ - The Messenger
Lonzo Ball Vows NBA Return: ‘I’m Going to Play Again’

Ball specifically addressed a report by ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, who claimed Ball struggled to stand up from a sitting position

Jackson Thompson
The Chicago Bulls owned the top seed in the Eastern Conference when Ball last played in early 2022.Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball last played in an NBA game on January 14, 2022. Ball left that game against the Golden State Warriors wincing in pain, and the following week, the team announced he would require arthroscopic knee surgery.

The 25-year-old guard was supposed to return to the court later that season. Instead, he's had to undergo two more surgeries on his left knee, most recently getting a cartilage transplant in March. Ball is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season.

Cartilage transplants are rare and Ball's path back to the NBA remains uncertain. The procedure, which is intended to be a step down from a full knee replacement, is still relatively new.

Ball disputed the notion that he will never play basketball again during an appearance at Invest Fest in Atlanta on Saturday.

“I’m going to play again,” Ball said. “For me, I know what I’ve got to do to get back. And I’m just on the path of doing what I’ve got to do every day. Taking it step by step. I don’t look too far ahead. I know in my near future that I will be back on the court, for sure.”

Ball specifically addressed a report by ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, who claimed Ball struggled to stand up from a sitting position and won't be able play in the NBA again during an episode of First Take on Tuesday.

"The outside noise doesn’t bother me. The Stephen A. thing, you know, he has a wide platform. And to me, I just don’t appreciate when people put out fake news like that, especially someone of his stature that can touch a lot of people. It’s just putting out the wrong thing." Ball said.

