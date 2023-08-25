Lionel Messi’s Navy SEAL Bodyguard Follows Him Everywhere — Even When He’s Playing

Lionel Messi brought backup with him to the United States.

The 36-year-old soccer star kicked off his MLS career with Inter Miami back in July, after 20 years as one of the faces of European soccer. He has already proven to be a valuable commodity for the game in America, leading his new team to a Leagues Cup Final victory and a spot in the U.S. Open Cup Final on Sept. 27.

The man tasked with protecting that value is former Navy SEAL Yassine Chueko, who doesn't take any time off even while Messi is playing soccer. Chueko was seen patrolling the sidelines at TQL Stadium, keeping a close eye on his client during Inter Miami's U.S. Open Cup semifinal against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, in footage that went viral this week.

Once the match ended and Miami players began to celebrate on the field, Chueko bolted over to the veteran star and his his huddle of teammates, not letting his guard down for a single second.

Chueko has been conditioned to be alert. He served in the United States Army and fought in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL in the early 2000s, he told Argentinian news outlet La Nacion.

Chueko was reportedly hired by former European soccer star and Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham. Beckham was a prominent figure in recruiting Messi to Inter Miami, and wanted to ensure his safety amid increasingly common instances of fans running onto soccer pitches to spontaneously engage with players.

This has happened to Messi in the past — as recently as an international game in June, when a young fan jumped over a barricade and ran toward the Argentinian striker to give him a hug, as seen in widely circulated footage.

The possibility of Messi's arrival forced Inter Miami to enact enhance security measures for player safety before the soccer icon even agreed to join the team. Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas told The Miami Herald in June that the organization had to revamp several protocols prior to his arrival.

“Security will obviously be enhanced,” Mas said. “Players will be bused in, going through a secure tunnel. All of those security protocols are already prepared both for here and away. And it’s not only for our games. It’s going to be an everyday occurrence and something we witnessed and I thought handled very well when [Messi] was here with Argentina before the World Cup. As you may recall, Argentina trained in Miami before they flew over to Doha. Where we had an opportunity to see some of the Messi mania at our doors on an everyday basis during practice. So, we’re very prepared. We’ve been getting ready for this.”

Messi has instantly become the biggest figure in the MLS upon his arrival. The fan excitement has been active and intense, requiring Chueko to be highly attentive while performing his duties.

In addition to his military experience, Chueko also claims to be an experienced MMA fighter with expertise in martial arts (such as taekwondo) and boxing, as showcased on his Instagram feed.