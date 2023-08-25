Lionel Messi’s MLS Team Is Projecting Record-Breaking $200 Million in Revenue in 2024, Rivaling Some Premier League Teams

Lionel Messi's arrival in MLS this year could raise the bar in terms of what is considered financially possible in American soccer. Messi's team, Inter Miami CF, is projecting over $200 million in revenue in 2024, according to Sportico. This would shatter the record for most revenue by an MLS team since the league began in 1993, and is more than triple what the team was expecting after signing Messi in July.

MLS has long been considered to inhabit a lower tier of soccer than European leagues, in terms of competition, talent and revenue. But if Inter Miami were to reach its $200 million projection, that would make the club one of just 33 teams in the world to reach that number in a single year.

That number would also put Inter Miami above a handful of teams in the English Premier League — the league considered to claim the highest level of the sport's competition and monetary value in the world. At $200 million, Inter Miami would surpass the 2022 revenues of Premier League clubs Burnley, Watford, Norwich City, Brentford and Southampton, according to data from Statista, when considering the conversion rate of the U.S. dollar to the British Pound.

Inter Miami's surge in revenue is due in part to ticket sales, as Messi's presence has given the club the hottest ticket in American soccer this year. But the team has also benefited from his impact on their previously established corporate partnership contracts — which included clauses that increase the team's payment based on the extra popularity from acquiring a player like Messi, according to Sportico.

Additionally, Inter Miami signed one of the largest sponsorship deals in MLS history this year when they partnered with cryptocurrency platform XBTO, the company announced. XBTO's logo has been featured prominently on Inter Miami jersey's during Messi's debut run with the team this year.

Messi and the club have backed up the hype on the field, having already won the Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 19 in a penalty-shootout victory over Nashville SC. On Thursday, the team punched its ticket to the U.S. Open Cup Final with another penalty-kick victory, this time over FC Cincinnati, and will now play the Houston Dynamo for the title on Sept. 27.

Messi has already contributed 10 goals and three assists during the team's run this summer.