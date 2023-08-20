Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF Win Leagues Cup Title Over Nashville SC in Penalty Kicks

Lionel Messi was hoisted into the air by teammates on Saturday night — a familiar moment of celebration for the Argentinian superstar and a brand new feeling for his new club, Inter Miami CF, which won its first trophy in franchise history and became the first MLS team to win the Leagues Cup.

In a one-for-the-ages match that wasn’t settled until the goalkeepers were called upon to take penalty kicks, Miami outlasted Nashville SC, 10-9, as the 36-year-old Messi collected the 44th trophy of his illustrious career — moving him past Dani Alves for the most in soccer history — and was named player of the tournament.

With the score knotted at 1 after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, Miami and Nashville went through 10 rounds of penalty kicks. Once all field players had taken their shot, the keepers stepped into unfamiliar roles and delivered a memorable sequence that will be replayed for years to come on highlight reels.

Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender connected on his attempt, then saved Nashville keeper's Panicco’s shot, sparking the frenzied celebration as Miami became the first MLS team to win the Leagues Cup.

The first two editions of the League Cup — a competition between clubs from Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga MX — were won by Cruz Azul in 2019 and Club León in 2021.

Messi finished the tournament with 10 goals in seven games. One of those goals came in the 23rd minute, a rocket from the top of the box to give Miami a 1-0 lead that lasted until Nashville forward Fafà Picault scored on a redirected corner from Hany Mukhtar in the 57th minute.

If it were not for Callender’s steadiness, Nashville would have added another goal in the 77th minute (he denied forward Sam Surridge) and in the second minute of stoppage time (he skied to deny Mukhtar from the right side of the box).

“This team works so hard, day in, day out, to be able to perform like this on a night like this, and to have it come down to the very end, it’s amazing to see the grit, just the belief in what we’re capable of, it’s something special,” Callender told Apple TV’s Katie Witham.

For the match, Nashville — despite being out-possessed 58.5% to 41.%% — had six corners to Miami’s two, 11 shots to Miami’s six, and six shots on goal to Miami’s two.

"I thought we were slightly the better side,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said. “You're looking at, again, the greatest player on the planet possibly being the difference in what went on today.”

In signing Messi, one of the greatest players in the history of the soccer, Miami has raised its profile on a global level, but Leagues Cup games don’t count toward MLS standings. With nine games remaining in the MLS regular season, Miami still in last place in the Eastern Conference with just 18 points (12 points behind D.C. United for the final postseason wild-card spot).