Lionel Messi Arrives in South Florida Ahead of Inter Miami CF Unveiling and Debut

Welcome to South Florida, Lionel Messi.

The 36-year-old forward, in advance of his debut for Inter Miami CF of MLS, touched down at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Tuesday afternoon, alongside his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.



Inter Miami also announced Tuesday morning that the unveiling of its latest signee will take place Sunday evening at DRV Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Messi’s club debut is set for July 21, a home match against Liga MX side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Messi, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired at the end of June, will make between $50 and $60 million annually with Inter Miami CF, per club owner Jorge Más. Más and co-owner David Beckham, the former Manchester United star, have owned Inter Miami since the franchise was established in 2018.

Más told El País earlier this month that, in addition to his compensation for playing, the seven-time Ballon d’Or honoree will receive cuts from the profits of MLS’s new broadcasting deal with Apple TV and the club’s Adidas sales. He will also have the option to become a minority owner of the franchise upon retirement, making the deal a highly unique one.

Messi previously spent 17 seasons with FC Barcelona, becoming La Liga’s all-time leader in goals and assists in the process. He also holds the Spanish league's record for goals and assists in a single season.

But in 2021, as Barcelona faced financial difficulties, Messi and the club parted ways. After a tear-filled farewell press conference in August of that year, the Argentine captain signed a 2-year, €70 million contract with PSG.

In 56 starts across two seasons in Paris, Messi racked up 22 goals and 30 assists. On June 3, he made his final appearance in a PSG uniform, as the club wrapped up a first-place finish in Ligue 1 for the second consecutive season. While at PSG, Messi played with fellow stars Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

On the international side, Messi has appeared 175 times for his native Argentina, and is the national team’s all-time goalscorer with 103 goals.

Last December, he reached the pinnacle of the sports world, as Argentina won its first World Cup since 1986 with a dramatic win in penalty kicks against defending champion France. After notching seven goals and three assists in Argentina’s run, Messi received his second Golden Ball for most outstanding player in the tournament. His first came in 2014, when Argentina lost to Germany in the final.

Now that he is officially in South Florida, Messi is tasked with helping turn around the fortunes of struggling Inter Miami. The club sits last in the Eastern Conference standings with 18 points, eight points behind the New York Red Bulls for the No. 9 seed and final wild-card spot.

He will have some familiar faces alongside him in Florida: Inter Miami hired former Barcelona head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino last month, and signed former Barcelona captains Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Speaking to Televisión Pública Argentina before departing for the United States, Messi said “I am going to try to give it my all for myself and my new club, and continue to perform at the highest level.”