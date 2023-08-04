Lil Wayne Will Join Skip Bayless Once a Week on ‘Undisputed’

Since former co-host Shannon Sharpe signed off from Fox Sports' Undisputed for the last time on June 13, co-host Skip Bayless and the network have been searching for a new partner. They found one for Fridays.

Bayless, during his podcast on Thursday, said that rapper Lil Wayne will join him for a segment every Friday, either virtually or in-person depending on the latter's schedule. Undisputed is on hiatus until Aug. 28.

The two are close friends, with Lil Wayne producing the Undisputed's "No Mercy" theme song back in 2016. Since the show launched in September of that year, Lil Wayne has been an occasional guest, and Bayless attended Lil Wayne's 40th birthday party with his wife Ernestine last September.

Bayless called Lil Wayne, an avid Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Lakers fan, his "match" while announcing the new partnership. He said that the rapping great will join him for a roughly 12- to 15-minute segment, but, "if he's hot, if he's rolling, maybe we'll keep him a couple segments, if he has the time." He also praised the latter's sports knowledge and debating credentials.

Bayless also mentioned that the 40-year-old rapper created a new theme song for Undisputed's relaunch.

As for a full-time co-host of Undisputed, that is still to be determined. Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported on July 9 that the show's hiatus was due to challenges in finding a successor to Sharpe. McCarthy said that former ESPN personalities Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman, along with current FS1 contributors Nick Wright, LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor are options.

Wright would appear to be a fascinating match, given his noted support of Lakers star LeBron James. Bayless has been James' most vocal critic throughout the latter's decorated career.

On July 13, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported that former NFL cornerback and current Amazon Prime analyst Richard Sherman is a candidate, with Bayless and Sherman meeting in-person on July 12 to discuss a possible pairing. The long shot candidate is Stephen A. Smith, Bayless' former co-host on ESPN's First Take. On July 3, Smith said that ESPN's June layoffs are just the beginning, and that he "could be next."