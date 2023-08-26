Lebron James’ Son Bronny Suffered Cardiac Arrest Due To Congenital Heart Defect - The Messenger
Lebron James’ Son Bronny Suffered Cardiac Arrest Due To Congenital Heart Defect

Bronny James suffers from the most common birth defect in the United States

Published
Jackson Thompson
Bronny James earlier this year at the McDonald’s High School All-American Game with his father, LeBron, who is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

We now know why Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA icon LeBron James, went into a sudden cardiac arrest during a workout on July 24. In a public statement on Friday, his family has revealed the reason to be a congenital heart defect.

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified," a James family spokesperson said. "It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated."

"We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy."

James was preparing for his first collegiate basketball season with his new teammates at USC when the attack occurred. There was speculation over whether James would be ready in time for the start of the season on time, or if he would play at all.

However, news that the issue was a treatable congenital heart could mean that the freshman returns soon.

A congenial heart defect is the most common type of birth defect, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with an estimated two million individuals living with the condition in the United States. The defect affects blood flow through the rest of the body, which can lead to difficulty breathing, depleted energy, and in James' case, cardiac arrest.

Treatments and medicines for the condition have advanced, and it can be repaired through procedures such as cardiac catheterization or open heart surgery, according to WebMD.

USC is scheduled to tip off its season on Nov. 6 against Kansas State. James is expected to come off the bench to start his college career for the Trojans, according to Sports Illustrated.

