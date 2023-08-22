LeBron, Bronny James, Join Drake For Entrance at Concert in Lakers’ Home Arena - The Messenger
LeBron, Bronny James, Join Drake For Entrance at Concert in Lakers’ Home Arena

Bronny James, 18, suffered a cardiac arrest in late July

Matthew Gutierrez
Bronny James with his father, LeBron, earlier this year at the High School Boys All-American Game in Houston. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Nearly month after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, Bronny James walked out with his father, LeBron, at a Drake concert Monday night in Los Angeles. They were greeted by a warm reception at the Lakers' home, Crypto.com Arena, where Drake made a stop on his It's All A Blur Tour.

During the concert, Drake thanked LeBron for his support, saying: "In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party...He came all the way to Toronto to support me...Tonight, it's an honor to be inside his building."

In late July, Bronny, 18, was hospitalized after he collapsed on the court during a basketball workout at USC where he is an incoming freshman on the Trojans' basketball team for the 2023-24 season. He was treated in the intensive care unit and was in "stable condition" by the end of that week, according to a family statement.

Bronny's NBA legend father took to social media to thank fans for their support through the family health scare.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," LeBron wrote on Twitter. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."

"Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us," he added.

About a week after being in the ICU, Bronny was doing "amazing" and was seen playing the piano.

After Bronny graduated from high school in May, the USC men's basketball team announced that he would be wearing his dad's No. 6 on his Trojan jersey.

LeBron's son was a McDonald's All-American as a senior in high school and is set to begin his freshman season at USC under coach Andy Enfield. A former four-star recruit, Bronny averaged 14 points per game as a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California.

