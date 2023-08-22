LeBron, Bronny James, Join Drake For Entrance at Concert in Lakers’ Home Arena

Nearly month after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, Bronny James walked out with his father, LeBron, at a Drake concert Monday night in Los Angeles. They were greeted by a warm reception at the Lakers' home, Crypto.com Arena, where Drake made a stop on his It's All A Blur Tour.
During the concert, Drake thanked LeBron for his support, saying: "In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party...He came all the way to Toronto to support me...Tonight, it's an honor to be inside his building."
In late July, Bronny, 18, was hospitalized after he collapsed on the court during a basketball workout at USC where he is an incoming freshman on the Trojans' basketball team for the 2023-24 season. He was treated in the intensive care unit and was in "stable condition" by the end of that week, according to a family statement.
Bronny's NBA legend father took to social media to thank fans for their support through the family health scare.
"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," LeBron wrote on Twitter. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."
- LeBron James’ Son Bronny Will Wear Dad’s Number for College Basketball at USC
- Bronny James Discharged From Hospital, Resting at Home
- LeBron James Confirms He’ll Definitely Play in NBA Next Season
- Lebron James’ Son Bronny Suffered Cardiac Arrest Due To Congenital Heart Defect
- LeBron James’ Son Bronny in Stable Condition After Cardiac Arrest During USC Practice
- Lakers Will Retire LeBron James’s Jersey
"Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us," he added.
About a week after being in the ICU, Bronny was doing "amazing" and was seen playing the piano.
After Bronny graduated from high school in May, the USC men's basketball team announced that he would be wearing his dad's No. 6 on his Trojan jersey.
LeBron's son was a McDonald's All-American as a senior in high school and is set to begin his freshman season at USC under coach Andy Enfield. A former four-star recruit, Bronny averaged 14 points per game as a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California.
- Cardinals Place Quarterback Kyler Murray on PUP List, Release Veteran Colt McCoySports
- LOOK: Tour of Spain Cyclist Crashes Into Crowd While Celebrating After Winning Stage 3Sports
- Best Bets in Sports: Teoscar Hernandez To Stay Red Hot With First-Place MarinersSports
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith Becomes Latest NFL Star to Go MeatlessSports
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Red-Hot Mariners Top AL West for First Time This SeasonSports
- NBA Players Respond to Noah Lyles’ ‘World Champions’ Take About Finals WinnersSports
- Texans Officially Name C.J. Stroud Starting Quarterback For Week 1Sports
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Mercury, Storm Eliminated From WNBA Playoffs, Ending StreaksSports
- Staggered Starts and a Stunned Ending: Viktor Hovland Calls FedEx Cup Title ’Pretty Surreal’Sports
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment