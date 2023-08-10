Lauren James Receives Two-Game Suspension After Women’s World Cup Red Card

After receiving a red card in England’s round of 16 match against Nigeria, forward Lauren James’s punishment has been upgraded to a two-game suspension, FIFA announced Thursday. The punishment will keep James, a breakout star of the tournament, out through the semifinal round, should England advance that far.

James received the red card in the 87th minute after she stepped on the back of Nigerian defender Michelle Alozie. The two got tangled up on a play and both ended on the ground. After a foul was called, James got back to her feet by stepping on Alozie’s back, resulting in a yellow card. After VAR review, the punishment was upgraded to a red card.

England played the rest of the game — including extra time — with 10 players, and eventually won over Nigeria in a penalty shootout.

A red card on its own carries a one-game ban, however, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has the authority to upgrade the suspension to two games, three games or more, depending on the severity of the violation.

With only a two-game suspension, James will be eligible to play in the World Cup final or third-place match, should England advance that far.

Prior to the red card, the 21-year-old had an excellent showing in her debut World Cup: She scored the winning goal in England’s 1-0 group stage win over Denmark and picked up two goals and three assists in England’s 6-1 win over China.

James received a storm of criticism following the stomp, with some fans drawing parallels to David Beckham’s infamous red card at the 1998 World Cup, when he kicked Argentina’s Diego Simeone while he was on the ground.

A tweet from Alozie went viral earlier this week. She posted a cropped photo of the stomp with the caption “life.”

A few minutes later, Alozie tweeted again, stating her respect for James and indicating that there were no hard feelings. James replied to Alozie with an apology and a promise to learn from the experience — something Beckham has spoken about as well.

The Lionesses later published a statement on Tuesday, asserting James’s remorse and reiterating that the incident was “wholly out of character for her.”

England will play Colombia on Saturday; if the Lionesses win, they will line up against the winner of Australia-France in a semifinal on Wednesday.