Las Vegas Aces Player Riquna Williams Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Battery

Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams was arrested in Las Vegas this week for alleged domestic violence after a dispute with her wife, according to local media.

She has been charged with domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon and coercion constituting domestic violence, Fox 5 Las Vegas reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police received a report around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday of a domestic disturbance between a person and their wife. The couple, later identified as Williams and her wife, had allegedly been arguing since 3 a.m. after Williams accused the woman of cheating, the news station reported.

During an ensuing argument, Williams allegedly punched, kicked and strangled the woman.

Williams’ wife also told police that Williams told her “I’ll kill you here and walk to the jail myself.” The violence lasted roughly one hour, Williams’ wife told police, according to Fox 5.

Williams told police that her wife had attacked her with a pair of scissors. She also said that she did not trust the police and accused them of targeting professional athletes.

“As an organization, we condemn domestic violence of any kind,” the Las Vegas Aces said in a statement posted to Twitter. “At this time, Riquna Wiliams will be precluded from participating in team activities.”

Williams was suspended for 10 games in 2019 for a separate domestic violence incident.

Williams was ordered to have no further contact with the woman.

She is expected back in court next week.