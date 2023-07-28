Lakers Will Retire LeBron James’s Jersey

When LeBron James enters the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his jersey will hang in the rafters of Crypto.com Arena.

“The standard for having your jersey retired as a Laker is when a player is inducted into the Hall of Fame," Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. "I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame. When he does so, then we will retire his jersey."

The Los Angeles Lakers would then have retired the jerseys of the NBA's top-two career scoring leaders. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's, whose all-time scoring record of 38,387 points was broken by James in February, had his No. 33 jersey retired in 1990.

James wore No. 23 for his first three seasons in Los Angeles before switching to No. 6, his number with Team USA and the Miami Heat. He originally switched jerseys so that Anthony Davis could wear No. 23, his number with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, Davis opted to stick with No. 3, a number he wore because NIKE had financial concerns about James immediately changing his jersey number when the Lakers traded for Davis in 2019.

For the past two seasons, James has worn No. 6. Next season, as a tribute to the late Bill Russell, James will switch back to No. 23, as the NBA has retired the No. 6 around the league.

Buss didn't comment on whether or not James would have both jersey numbers retired. If it comes down to one, it was No. 23 that James helped the Lakers win their record-tying 17th NBA Championship in, and the number he will have played most of his Laker career in.

Only one player in NBA history, Kobe Bryant, has two jersey numbers retired. Bryant's Nos. 8 and 24 are in the rafters as he played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, spending 10 years in each jersey and winning five NBA championships in seven Finals appearances.

James hinted at the possibility of retiring after being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Finals. On July 12 at the ESPY Awards, James announced he would be returning for his 21st season, and sixth with the Lakers.

The 38-year-old averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 54 games during the 2022-23 regular season.