Lakers to Unveil Kobe Bryant Statue on Feb. 8 At Crypto.com Arena - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Lakers to Unveil Kobe Bryant Statue on Feb. 8 At Crypto.com Arena

The franchise's all-time leader in points and games played will become the seventh Laker to be honored with a statue outside Crypto.com Arena

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Bryant will be the seventh Lakers player honored with a statue

Kobe Bryant's status as a Los Angeles Lakers icon has been cemented for years, and now he'll join the pantheon of legends to be immortalized outside of the team's home arena. The Lakers have announced they will unveil a new statue of the late Hall of Famer on Feb. 8, 2024.

The announcement comes on Kobe Day — with the two jersey numbers Bryant wore — 8 and 24 — representing the announcement date of Aug. 24 (08/24/24) and the unveiling date of Feb. 8, 2024. The statue reveal also comes day after Bryant's 45th birthday.

Bryant, who tragically died in a Jan. 2020 helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others, will be the seventh Laker to have a statue at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena.

Bryant retired as an 18-time All-Star, 12-time All-Defensive selection, 11-time All-NBA selection, five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time Olympic gold medalist, 2008 NBA MVP and the third all-time leading scorer in NBA history in 2016 after spending his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.

He is the only athlete in history with two jerseys numbers retired by the same team as Los Angeles retired his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys on Dec. 18, 2017.

The Lakers will begin selling tickets for their Feb. 8 game against the defending champion Denver Nuggets, as well as the entire 2023-24 season, on Friday.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.