Lakers to Unveil Kobe Bryant Statue on Feb. 8 At Crypto.com Arena

Kobe Bryant's status as a Los Angeles Lakers icon has been cemented for years, and now he'll join the pantheon of legends to be immortalized outside of the team's home arena. The Lakers have announced they will unveil a new statue of the late Hall of Famer on Feb. 8, 2024.

The announcement comes on Kobe Day — with the two jersey numbers Bryant wore — 8 and 24 — representing the announcement date of Aug. 24 (08/24/24) and the unveiling date of Feb. 8, 2024. The statue reveal also comes day after Bryant's 45th birthday.

Bryant, who tragically died in a Jan. 2020 helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others, will be the seventh Laker to have a statue at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena.

Bryant retired as an 18-time All-Star, 12-time All-Defensive selection, 11-time All-NBA selection, five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time Olympic gold medalist, 2008 NBA MVP and the third all-time leading scorer in NBA history in 2016 after spending his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.

He is the only athlete in history with two jerseys numbers retired by the same team as Los Angeles retired his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys on Dec. 18, 2017.

The Lakers will begin selling tickets for their Feb. 8 game against the defending champion Denver Nuggets, as well as the entire 2023-24 season, on Friday.