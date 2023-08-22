New York Knicks Sue Toronto Raptors, Alleging Illegally Transferred Files

The New York Knicks filed a lawsuit against the Toronto Raptors, an NBA rival, on Monday, according to documents obtained by The Messenger. The team alleges the Raptors obtained exclusive documents from the Knicks through a former employee who switched jobs.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, says that former Knicks director of video/analytics/player development Ikechukwu Azotam, who joined Toronto earlier this offseason, "illegally procured and disclosed proprietary information." These members include head coach Darko Rajaković and player development coach Noah Lewis, per the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also says that Azotam informed the Knicks of his offer from the Raptors in July. The Knicks allege that Azotam forwarded proprietary information from his Knicks email account to his personal Gmail account, then shared that information with Raptors officials. The transferred information included scouting reports, play frequency reports, a prep book, and a link to third-party licensed software.
Azotam signed a confidentiality clause with the Knicks, requiring him to maintain the secrecy of all confidential or proprietary Knicks information.
"Given the clear violation of our employment agreement, criminal and civil law, we were left no choice but to take this action," the Knicks said in a statement to SNY.
