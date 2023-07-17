Kentucky Basketball Wins the 2023 Globl Jam for the United States, and Visits Drake’s House Along the Way

Every summer, the best college basketball teams in the country benchmark themselves against the best young clubs and national teams across the globe. Last week, Kentucky basketball represented the United States in the 2023 GLOBL Jam and, on Sunday night, defeated Canada’s 23-and-under team, 89-72, to take home the gold medal.

Canada’s roster featured five Division I players, including two from Pac-12 teams.

This year’s GLOBL Jam took place in Toronto, with Kentucky representing the U.S. against Germany and Canada’s 23U teams, along with a select team from the Basketball Africa League.

“This is a tremendous experience,” said Kentucky head coach John Calipari after winning gold. “Plus, I learned about different guys. I mean, we have some guys that it’s going to be a process but they’re going to be fine. We have some other guys that may be a little better than we even thought.”

Kentucky’s roster featured just two returning players from last year’s rotation: fifth-year guard Antonio Reeves—the Jam MVP—and sophomore guard Adou Thiero. Joining them in Toronto was forward Tre Mitchell, a grad transfer from West Virginia, and a combination of talented freshmen and returning reserves.

The Wildcats already were at an age disadvantage, as their GLOBL Jam roster had an average age of 19 against the older 23U squads. To make matters worse, Calipari was without his only two centers — freshman Aaron Bradshaw (foot) and sophomore Ugonna Onyenso (ankle) — for the four-game tournament because of injuries.

“To be here for 10 days of practice and then come up here for nine or 10 days, play against older players, 23-year-olds, 22-year-olds. Let them get physical with us. Use our speed, space and shooting to negate some of the issues we had was really good to see,” Calipari said.

With guards D.J. Wagner, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, along with forward Justin Edwards and Bradshaw, Kentucky boasts the top recruiting class in the country. Seven of the Wildcats' 15 players are freshmen.

Wagner’s father, Dajuan, averaged 21.5 PPG as a one-and-done for Calipari at Memphis in 2001-02. Calipari described Dajuan as one of his favorite players to coach, and he was impressed by the younger Wagner’s 14 PPG and 4.8 APG during the Jam.

The freshman point guard from Camden Catholic High School in New Jersey also valued the experience.

"It just helped boost my confidence a little bit," Wagner said after Wednesday’s 81-73 win against Germany. "My teammates definitely helped me with that by telling me just to be aggressive and just to shoot the shot. When it comes to butterflies or anything, I don't think so.”

Wagner, Bradshaw, and Edwards entered the summer with existing familiarity with each other. Bradshaw and Wagner were teammates at Camden Catholic, while Edwards was winning state championships across the river in Philadelphia at Imhotep Charter School.

Calipari is known for being a big advocate for one-and-done players, producing the most of any coach during his career. However, his teams have looked different recently. Like last year, the experienced Reeves will help lead the Wildcats along with a West Virginia transfer. For the last two years, that was current Indiana Pacers center Oscar Tshiebwe, who was regarded as the best rebounder in college basketball. This year, it will be Mitchell.

“We got a lot closer being together for eight days, being at such a close proximity to each other,” Mitchell said.

“We learned about each other on this trip. We learned that we have a team full of guys that just hoop. That dribble, pass, shoot, do whatever we need to do. We’ll defend, we’ve got point guards going and skying for rebounds, we’ve got [Thiero] coming out of nowhere and pinning something on the top of the backboard. We just kind of learned each other’s game a little bit more and really got an opportunity to jell closer.”

Mitchell wasn’t the only person leaving Toronto with that evaluation, as All-NBA Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—a former Kentucky guard and member of the Canadian national team—told Calipari the same thing after watching the team practice.

The Wildcats shot 47.7 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three during the tournament, due in large part to Mitchell and Reeves combining to shoot 50.3 percent from beyond the arc. Kentucky also won the turnover battle by an average of five per game, and averaged 25.8 APG as a team in four games in Toronto.

And Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t the only star to get a look at the team. On Friday, Kentucky practiced at Drake’s house on his custom-made OVO court.

The Canadian rap star had banners, balloons and a red carpet ready to greet the Wildcats once they arrived at his mansion.

The trip to Drake’s house was just another part of Kentucky’s offseason bonding program, an agenda that also heavily involves video games.

"The vibe really started when we all got on the game together,” Reeves said. “Like Fortnite, Call of Duty... We'd talk for hours and hours on the game... They said they needed a veteran."

So far, not only has the bond led to selfless play and a sweep of international teams, but also a selfless mindset. In Saturday’s win against the BAL Select Team, Dillingham, ESPN’s 15th-ranked player in the class of 2023, logged just 12 minutes.

For a freshman of that stature, it’s easy to get disgruntled about so little playing time. However, that wasn’t the case for the Atlanta native, who chose Kentucky over the NBA G League Ignite.

“Trusting Coach Cal and the process,” Dillingham said. “Today wasn’t my day… D.J. was getting buckets, Reed was getting buckets. If they’re playing better, why force myself to be mad? We’re a team.”

Kentucky basketball represented the United States in the 2023 GLOBL Jam, bringing home the gold medal. Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

While nothing that happened in Toronto will count toward the NCAA season, the Wildcats were able to get an early evaluation of themselves against older teams, and build on-court chemistry that many programs aren’t able to at this point in the year.

Kentucky hasn’t won the SEC Tournament since 2018, and it hasn’t won the regular season title since 2020. But if the GLOBL Jam is anything worth taking away from, Calipari has a chance to return to that mountaintop in 2024.